Get creative with “Family Fun” programs sponsored by local establishments of Sherburne

SHERBURNE- “Family Fun” programs are held at 10:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of every month and last approximately one hour. These programs provide interactive learning about the natural environment for people of all ages. During the month of December, this unique educational series is being made possible thanks to the generosity of Hummel’s Office Plus and Sherburne Big M.

During the Dec. 3 “Family Fun” program gives bird lovers the opportunity to create and take home cakes of suet to share with feathered friends. Suet cakes are made with bird seed along with other solid fats, such as lard. This unique bird feeder is most likely to attract bluebirds, cardinals, chickadees, goldfinches, jays, juncos, kinglets, nuthatches, starlings, thrushes, woodpeckers, and wrens.