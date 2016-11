NORWICH —The Chenango Arts Council is pleased to pay tribute to its members’ art in the annual Members’ Exhibit gallery opening reception, Friday Nov. 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The juried show includes works from area artists in a variety of mediums in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms. The Members’ Exhibit runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 19, 2016 in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries and is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Flanagan.