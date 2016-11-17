NY Executive Commission shuts down Albany pay hike

ALBANY— On Tuesday, a call to raise the salary of New York state lawmakers in Albany was been rejected. Even as state leader have toyed with the idea for years, legislative pay is seen as a touchy subject following scandals that have seen more than 30 lawmakers leave office facing ethics or criminal allegations since the year 2000.

At its last meeting of the year, the N.Y. State Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive compensation denied the pay hike, although the Commission could host a special session or form another panel later in the year to revisit the issue.

As is stands, Albany lawmakers make $79,500 for what is technically a part-time job. And while lawmakers haven't seen a raise since 1999, they still rake-in the third-highest legislative salary in the country.