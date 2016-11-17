Chobani partners with Stop Hunger Now to tackle world hunger

NORWICH – It is widely known that Chobani is always looking for ways to to give back, so when non-profit organization Stop Hunger Now reached out to the Greek yogurt company earlier this year, they were eager to play a part.

Stop Hunger Now is an organization with a vision of ending world hunger in this lifetime. Since its inception in 1998, they have narrowed that goal down to the year 2030. Stop Hunger Now counts on donors for funds to operate their meal packaging programs, and Chobani has made the perfect partner.

“We are always trying to give back, especially in the holiday season. So when Stop Hunger Now reached out to us, we knew our missions aligned and it made sense for us to get involved,” said Chobani Community Engagement Manager Cassie Treen.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 33 employees at Chobani's South Edmeston plant prepared 10,152 meals under the direction of Stop Hunger Now NYC Metro Area Program Manager Steve Reiss.