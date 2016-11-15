Continentals dominate NESCAC field hockey awards

HAMILTON – Three members of the Hamilton College field hockey team were named to the 2016 NESCAC All-Conference Team and the Continentals captured three of the conference's individual awards.

Goaltender Julia Booth '19 (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Academy) and forward Eva Rosencrans '17 (Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Academy) were first-team picks and midfielder Emma Anderson '17 (Greene, N.Y./Greene Central School) was named to the second team. Booth was selected NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year and Michaela Giuttari '20 (Warwick, R.I./Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.]) was honored as the league's Rookie of the Year. In addition, the NESCAC named Gillian McDonald as its Coach of the Year.

Booth played every minute in goal for the Continentals, recording a league-leading .794 save percentage with a goals against average of 1.69. She recorded four shutouts (one short of the program's single-season record) and held six other opponents to a single goal. Booth was named both NESCAC Player of the Week and Division III Defensive Player of the Week by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) following a pair of wins over nationally ranked opponents (3-0 over No. 19 Williams and 2-1 in overtime over second-ranked Bowdoin). In her career, Booth has compiled a save percentage of .779 and a GAA of 2.22 over 28 games with six shutouts.