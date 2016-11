NORWICH ó This week, Chenango County's lead agency in supporting enrichment and education of local arts received a healthy shot of funding from one of the northeasts' most successful banking firms that just so happens to call Chenango County home.

NBT Bank of Norwich donated $19,000 to sponsor the Chenango Arts Council (CAC) and the organizationís efforts to build a strong and vibrant community by providing life-enriching art to residents throughout the greater Chenango region.