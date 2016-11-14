Bad moms, Nine Lives, Daredevil, and Jack Reacher

Getting into the Fall, Patrollers! The Toddster has been keeping on top of all things movie with some Toddster takes on the way and movies from the summer coming onto DVD for the first time. We also have a series from Netflix that we really liked coming to DVD for the first time being featured as well. See what there is for a cold day in!

New on DVD

Bad Moms- Even when you supposed to do what you're supposed to do, you have to have a break. Amy (Mila Kunis) was a Mom who is still trying to figure everything out but it's hard navigating all the do's and don'ts to what is the best thing to do. Amy always feels underappreciated along with her friends Carla (Kathryn Hahn) and Kiki (Kristen Bell). They decide to take a day just for themselves and not do what everyone wants them to. The day begins and they cut loose. What will they do next? A great movie from the Toddster's vault includes Kunis and Justin Timberlake in "Friends with Benefits" available on DVD in stores now.

Nine Lives- Sometimes you have to prove to everyone you want to do the right thing. Tom Brand (Kevin Spacey) was always doing business but he loved his family very much. He's about to make the deal of his life. Through strange circumstances, he gets turned into a cat. To prove his love for his family, he has prove to them that he really is human. Things with his family haven't been the best but with his determination he believes he can take up the challenge. Will he do it? Spacey has a great series going on Netflix called "House of Cards" with the current season going now and the other 3 seasons you can catch currently catch right now.

Also on DVD

Daredevil: The Complete First Season- Being a hero you never want to judge a book by its' cover. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was your average teenager growing up in New York City until an accident with nuclear waste changed his life forever. It made him blind but it gave him other advantages such as having all of his other senses heightened to superhuman levels. In the first episode, Matt and his partner Franklin "Foggy " Nelson (Elden Henson) are lawyers who take on a criminal case linked to Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). There may be a corporation who trying to frame her for a murder for someone works for their company. Matt may have to use more persuasive means to help her. Will he be able to prove her innocence? The first season is now available on DVD. It can also be seen on Netflix along with Season 2. Cox will also be joining another show called "The Defenders" set for release on Netflix in 2017. Season 3 will also be coming sometime next year.

Now in Theaters

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back- No one wants to go back to the past but you may have revisit it to see what may be important. Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) was an Army investigator until he decided to retire and had enough of other people calling the shots. Now he wandered around the country helping out law enforcement with difficult cases that can't solve. Jack recently made contact with Fellow Army investigator Turner (Colbie Smulders). Jack finds out that she's been arrested on charges of espionage. He decides to go and help prove that she's innocent. Turner is almost as stubborn as Jack and she doesn't want his help. She might not have a choice when the people who want her dead come to try and take her down. Can Jack help her and stop them too?

The Toddsters' Take- I wasn't sure about his one but I'm happy to say I was very surprised on this one. The first one had more of a story with a little action. This one was the exact opposite. It was a good balance though and Cruise always delivers. Smulders is becoming something of an action star too with her coming off the Avengers movies. Hard to say if there will be another one but wait and see.

That's it for now, Gang! The Toddster is on his way to review "Doctor Strange" and will be included in a Toddsters' Take very soon. Turkey Day is on the way with a teamup just down the road. What will we have? Stay Tuned! The Toddster will be back next week.