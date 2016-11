Submitted Photo

The Bullthistle Hiking Club—photographed here at Whaupaunaucau State Forest in North Norwich—recently hiked in to view the larches that have turned a beautiful golden color. The group stopped at a lean-to during its five-mile hike. The Bullthistle Hiking Club invite anyone interested to go along an a future. For more information, visit www.bullthistlehikingclub.org.