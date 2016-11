OXFORD – The Oxford American Legion (AL), Fort Hill Post #376, is offering a complimentary dinner for all the AL members who paid their dues on or before Veterans Day - Nov. 11, 2016. The “Early Bird” dinner, a reward for paying early, will be served on Saturday, Nov. 12. There will be a cocktail hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and dinner served from 4:30 to 6 p.m.