Barry Christophersen to fill Town of Norwich Superintendent of Highway vacancy

NORWICH – Republican Barry D. Christophersen came out victorious on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, in his campaign to fill the Town of Norwich Superintendent of Highways vacancy after netting 59 percent of the votes.

Christophersen beat out Independents Kenneth M. Campbell, Jr. (22 percent) and Michael P. Gibbon (20 percent) for the position.

“It still hasn’t sunk in yet, the reality of it all,” said Christophersen of the win. “It was an awesome win. I am gracious to receive the kind of support I did from the people in the Town of Norwich. I want to thank my wife, Kathy, for her tireless work and commitment she has put into this campaign. I would also like to thank the several people who played important roles in my campaign, as well as the people of the Town of Norwich for coming out to vote for me.”