Election results: National, NY, Chenango

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 9th, 2016

President/Vice President -

• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) – (County: 59.93% // State: 36.83% // Electoral vote: 276)

• Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D) – (County: 32.31% // State: 57.90% // Electoral vote: 218)

• Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka (Green) – (County: 1.76% // State: 1.40%)

• Gary Johnson/Bill Weld (I) – (County: 4.47% // State: 2.26%)

United States Senator -

• Charles E. Schumer (D) – 66.91%

• Wendy Long (R) – 26.05%

• Robin Laverne Wilson (Green) – 1.43%

• Alex Merced (Libertarian) – 0.61%

Representatives in Congress 22nd District -

• Kim A. Myers (D) – 38.11%

• Claudia Tenney (R) – 44.28%

• Martin Babinec (I) – 11.84%

State Senator 51st District -

• Jermaine Bagnall-Graham (D) – 24.86%


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook