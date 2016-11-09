Election results: National, NY, Chenango

President/Vice President -
• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) – (County: 59.93% // State: 36.83% // Electoral vote: 276)
• Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D) – (County: 32.31% // State: 57.90% // Electoral vote: 218)
• Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka (Green) – (County: 1.76% // State: 1.40%)
• Gary Johnson/Bill Weld (I) – (County: 4.47% // State: 2.26%)
United States Senator -
• Charles E. Schumer (D) – 66.91%
• Wendy Long (R) – 26.05%
• Robin Laverne Wilson (Green) – 1.43%
• Alex Merced (Libertarian) – 0.61%
Representatives in Congress 22nd District -
• Kim A. Myers (D) – 38.11%
• Claudia Tenney (R) – 44.28%
• Martin Babinec (I) – 11.84%
State Senator 51st District -
• Jermaine Bagnall-Graham (D) – 24.86%