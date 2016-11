NORWICH The Place Holiday Wreath Fundraiser will be taking place from now until Thursday, Nov. 17. Wreaths measure 25 inches tip to tip and customers have the choice of a Gold, Red, or Plaid bow. Wreaths are hand decorated by The Place, and are $26. All proceeds benefit the programs of The Place, including the KIDS program, Youth-After School Program, Youth Philanthropy Council and The Headwaters Youth Conservation Corps.