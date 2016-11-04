Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church will be hosting their annual spaghetti supper this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The menu will include tossed salad, spaghetti, St. Barts’ famous homemade meatballs, italian bread, wine samples, and dessert. The price of admission will be $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $5 for children between five and 12, and children under five will eat for free. St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church is located at 81 East Main Street in Norwich, NY. Tickets will be available at the door, and take out is offered. For more informaion, call (607) 337-2215 or visit stbartsnorwichny.com.