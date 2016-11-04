MEMC presents free-will donation concert with area music teachers

NORWICH – In dedication to longtime Monday Evening Music Club member Gail Cooney, the MEMC proudly presents “The MEMC Members and Area Music Teachers Recital.”

Cooney, who was a member of the MEMC from 1981–2011 and was president during the '90-'91 season, passed away on Oct. 16 of this year.

On Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the 107 year old music club will be putting on a free-will donation concert in her memory. The concert will benefit the club's scholarship fund awarded every year to graduating Chenango County music students.