MEMC presents free-will donation concert with area music teachers

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 4th, 2016

NORWICH – In dedication to longtime Monday Evening Music Club member Gail Cooney, the MEMC proudly presents “The MEMC Members and Area Music Teachers Recital.”

Cooney, who was a member of the MEMC from 1981–2011 and was president during the '90-'91 season, passed away on Oct. 16 of this year.

On Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., the 107 year old music club will be putting on a free-will donation concert in her memory. The concert will benefit the club's scholarship fund awarded every year to graduating Chenango County music students.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook