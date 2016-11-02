Blackhawks lock up second consecutive winning season

OXFORD – The once struggling Oxford Blackhawk varsity football team seems to be a thing of the past, after the Blackhawk boys and Head Coach Jeff Newton have now strung together two back-to-back winning seasons, following their most recent win over Deposit-Hancock by a score of 50-22.

“It is nice to know that Oxford has now had two consecutive winning seasons. It is very important for a growing program to come away with a couple winning seasons in a row. Last year was first time in 10 years Oxford has had a winning season, so back-to-back says a lot about our coaching staff and the kids,” said coach Newton. “I am proud of how the kids responded at the end of the season. They came back and we got a winning season for the second straight year, I don’t know when the last time was Oxford did that.”

The blowout in front of their hometown crowd on Oct. 28, featured an always run heavy approach to the game, as coach Newton employed his lead back, sophomore Xavier Cruz often in the early parts of the game. This game-plan softened up Deposit-Hancock allowing other runners in the later parts to find some running room.

However, despite the heavy workload for Cruz on the day – 26 rushes for 297 yards and two offensive touchdowns – the score remained still a contest in the first half, as Oxford led 24-14. Oxford's first half touchdowns came from a three yard run by quarterback Chris Martin, 33 yard run by Cruz – in the first quarter – followed by another Cruz touchdown from 20 yards out for the final score in the half.