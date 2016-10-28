Weekend local football:

Crossovers:

• Oxford (4-4) home vs. Deposit-Hancock (3-5) Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

• Bainbridge-Guilford home vs. Thomas A. Edison (1-7) Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

• Norwich played at Greene on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. winning by a score of 9-7.

Section IV Class D semifinals:

• Harpursville-Afton (7-1) vs. Sidney (5-3) Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott.

Finished:

• Unadilla Valley will not play – season finished with a 1-7 overall record.

• Sherburne-Earlville will not play – season is finished with a 4-4 overall record.

Sports Editor’s Note: Harpursville-Afton has currently been qisqualified from the sectional playoffs due to a roster issue. They are appealing this decision before Section IV and will know the result approximately at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. If the disualification holds then Sidney will automatically advance to the Section IV Class D finals.