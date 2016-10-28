Trojan swimming and diving prepares for sectionals following season ending win

GREENE – The Greene lady Trojans of the swimming and diving varsity team finished off their 2016 campaign with a miraculously close 53-41 win over Whitney Point.

Record-wise, Greene has seen its fair share of troubles on the season – as they in fact were just coming off a loss to the Warriors of Susquehanna Valley on Oct. 19, by a lopsided score of 102-73.

Coming off that loss, the lady Trojans hosted Whitney Point on Oct. 25, to which their youthful team pulled out the 54-41 win.

200-yard medley relay: Whitney Point's relay of Emily Woughter, Makayla Carter, Tori Slack, Abigail Somers won the opening event with a time of 2:22.79; followed by Greene's Kelly Darling, Amy Bentley, Ciara Gunderson, and Renee Clark at 2:38.9.

200 freestyle: MJ Peterson of Whitney Point swam a 2:37.15 for her teams second win; followed by Greene's Jenna Keathly at 2:54.58; and Baileigh Estabrook at 3:02.42.