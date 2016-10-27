The employees of Snyder Communication Corp. surprised Marty Symonds on a special landmark birthday Wednesday, Oct. 26. Marty and his company Symonds Housekeeping have been cleaning our building for 30 years, and so as a surprise, the employees of The Pennysaver, Circulars Unlimited, The Evening Sun, and New Media Retailer wanted to give Marty a different kind of birthday present. Marty comes in every weekday a little after 5 p.m. and spends several hours making sure things are tidy and neat for when the employees return the next morning. So, along with a few normal gifts, the employees of Snyder Communications Corp. did their own cleaning and gave Marty a paid night-off to spend with his family. Marty has always done an excellent job, and has become a good friend to each and every one of our employees. Happy birthday, Marty! We wish you many more wonderful years ahead.