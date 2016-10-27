Pumpkin Pub Crawl adds twist of fun to ‘Fest

By Matthew White

Sun Staff Writer

NORWICH – In a world divided by fans and foes of the Pumpkin Spice Latté, a time comes when we all must rally together for the good of humanity.

That being said, crisp autumn wind will blow through the streets of downtown Norwich, bringing with it camaraderie, booze, and the possibility of someone dressed as a giant pumpkin.

This year, organizers of the budding Pumpkin Pub Crawl—now in its third year—will further incentivize attendance of twenty-somethings who might not have a reason to attend Chenango's staple Fall attraction.

“We're really trying to market the Crawl to adults who don't have children, and who are looking for some adult fun that can align with the annual Pumpkin Festival,” said Pub Crawl organizer Tyler Oliver, who originally pitched the idea back in 2012.