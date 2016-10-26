NHS cheer squad seeking community involvement to send seniors abroad

NORWICH – The Norwich cheerleading team – a team that has almost been cut from the school budget multiple times – boasts their most recent accomplishment of sending two seniors to the national and global stages.

“I look back at everything these girls have done for the school and their community over the past years and I am just so happy that the school was able to keep us going,” said Norwich head coach Marie DeSarro. “These are great kids, not only do they cheer at every football game, boys and girls basketball games, they do so much in their community too.”

Some of the remarkable things the NHS cheer squad has done for their local community include raising over $7,000 for the Relay For Life of Chenango County, volunteering every month at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church soup kitchen, volunteering at the United Way’s Day of Caring and Hygiene Drives, helping at St. Paul’s Catholic Church putting food baskets together at the holidays, purchasing gifts for two girls last year at during the Christmas holiday, running many food and Toys-for Tots drives, cheering and walking at the Broome County Walk to End Alzheimer’s event just to name a few.

Now the team and two seniors are seeking the communities help as two individuals have been granted the ability, and therefore will be taking to the roads to see just what the sport of cheerleading has to offer them on a national and world level – however, these experiences are not free.

Each year in late August – prior to the start of the high school football season – coach DeSarro takes her squad to the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) cheerleading camp at Brant Lake Camp in Brant Lake, New York.

At this three day camp, the team partakes in full-day routines of cheer-related classes, where they learn a dance routine, cheers, sidelines, and stunts.