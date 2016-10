BAINBRIDGE - A Mount Upton man currently sits in the Chenango County jail after he was arrested by members of the New York State Police at Sidney on Saturday, Oct. 22, and stands charged with multiple felonies.

33-year-old Donald M. Wilbur is charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony; criminal contempt in the first degree, a class E felony; criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony; and menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.