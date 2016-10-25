Murder, sex crimes and burglaries among October indictments

CHENANGO COUNTY - A Chenango County grand jury met earlier last week to determine indictments for the month of October, 2016 and subsequently decided that there was enough evidence against seven individuals to charge them with at least one felony level crime, which included murder, sex crimes and burglary charges.

Along with Jeremy P. Coates, 46, of Norwich, and Melissa K. Crispell, 42, of Oxford, who's indictments on murder, robbery and assault charges were reported in Monday's edition of The Evening Sun, five other individuals were charged with at least one felony offense.

• Francis D. Quackenbush, 43, of Smyrna, was charged with two felonies, and one misdemeanor offense. Quackenbush faces two counts of rape in the third degree, a class E felony; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

It is alleged that on or about Aug. 5, 2016, at a residence on Bisby Road, in the Town of Smyrna, the defendant, being over the age of 21, did unlawfully engage in sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 17.

It is further alleged that at the aforesaid time and place, the defendant did knowingly act in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years of age by subjecting said child to sexual contact.

• Austin S. Capolupo, 19, of Afton, was charged with one felony offense, as well as one misdemeanor count. Capolupo faces one count of rape in the second degree, a class D felony; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.