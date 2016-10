COVENTRY – The Silo will be hosting the Chenango County Farm Bureau's (CCFB) 61st annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, to showcase how one of the most respected organizations functions at the grassroots level.

The New York Farm Bureau film 'Every Farmer' will be shown at the event that begins at 6:30 p.m., with the welcome ceremony taking place at 7:15 p.m., and dinner at 7:30 p.m.