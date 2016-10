LOWVILLE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity girls soccer team gave 2016 one last go-around and it was one for the books, despite a 1-0 loss in the first round of sectional play to third seeded Lowville.

“We played well, taking them to the second 10-minute overtime before they scored,” said S-E head coach Jon Ryan. “Didn’t generate a ton of offensive chances but kept their tries to a minimum as well.”