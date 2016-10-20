Blackhawks upset state ranked Elmira-Notre Dame on senior night

OXFORD – In what proved to be one of the wildest nights for New York State Class D in the high school football landscape, the Oxford Blackhawks continued the trend of upsetting ranked teams when they won at home over Elmira-Notre Dame by a score of 28-0 on their senior night.

Prior to the start of the game Oxford recognized their seven graduating seniors.

“It was a great game for us, I don’t know what sparked them but it was nice,” said Oxford head coach Jeff Newton. “Section IV picked them to win 24-points over us.”

The apparent prediction of a 24-point spread over Oxford, was reversed when Elmira-Notre Dame quickly found a stiff Oxford defense waiting for them when they got off their busses.

“They were ranked 19th in the state 5-1, our kids were a little timid about their size. They have some big kids. We were kind of slow out of the gates, our first two series were three and out,” said coach Newton. “But our defense really did the trick as far as holding them, and our special teams played a big part. Phil Smith had some excellent punts so that got them down there. First time we punted they started from their three yard line, they were backed up most of the day, and I think that contributed to our defense having success.”