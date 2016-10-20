Greene man who rejected two plea deals sentenced in court

By: Kieran Coffey, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 20th, 2016

NORWICH – A Greene man who previously rejected two plea deals offered by the Chenango County District Attorney's Office has been sentenced to two and a half to five years in state prison.

Anthony W. Irwin, 56, entered a plea of guilty to burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, and was sentenced as a predicate felon.

After being sworn in, Irwin admitted to breaking into a local business in the Town of Greene and proceeding to steal a total of $1,700 in cash and register receipts from within.


