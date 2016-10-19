B-G rolls over lady Lumberjacks, reaching MAC league finals

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 19th, 2016

BAINBRIDGE – The first seed in the MAC league tournament, the undefeated lady Bobcats varsity volleyball team remained just that, undefeated.

The unblemished record of B-G was never in doubt, as B-G steamrolled Delhi 3-0 on Oct. 18.

It was not until the final of the three sets that B-G saw any form of stiff competition, winning their first two sets at 25-11, and 25-5. Completing the sweep of the Lumberjacks, B-G was forced to work for their final match point, although eventually earning the 25-22 win.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 38% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook