B-G rolls over lady Lumberjacks, reaching MAC league finals

BAINBRIDGE – The first seed in the MAC league tournament, the undefeated lady Bobcats varsity volleyball team remained just that, undefeated.

The unblemished record of B-G was never in doubt, as B-G steamrolled Delhi 3-0 on Oct. 18.

It was not until the final of the three sets that B-G saw any form of stiff competition, winning their first two sets at 25-11, and 25-5. Completing the sweep of the Lumberjacks, B-G was forced to work for their final match point, although eventually earning the 25-22 win.