Ramsaran requests change of venue for new trial

NORWICH – Ganesh R. Ramsaran, the man previously convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his wife Jennifer in September of 2014, appeared in Chenango County Court last week for a conference on the status of his appeal.

Ramsaran appealed his murder conviction to the Supreme Court, Appellate Division: Third Judicial Department, his conviction was overturned July 14, 2016.

The Appellate Division determined that there was merit to his contention that his defense counsel was ineffective, therefore not providing him with the opportunity for a fair trial, and vacated his conviction.