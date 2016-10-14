Annual Classic Casino Night to be held Friday

NORWICH – Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, and Texas Hold ‘Em are just a few of the gaming options at the annual Classic Casino Night at the Northeast Classic Car Museum.

The action is set to begin at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, at 24 Rexford St. in Norwich.

“Casino Night is a night where people come together to help support the Northeast Classic Car Museum by trying their hand against Lady Luck. The night starts off with a wonderful dinner and silent auction items. Then the fun begins at the tables where Community Celebrity Dealers work our many gambling tables like Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, Poker and Let It Ride. At the end of night you take your winnings which is fake currency and try your hand at winning the many donated live auction items,” said Robert Jeffrey.

Those who have purchased a ticket, which are $65 for the general public and $60 for members, are in for a night full of food and gaming, with the opportunity to win from a plethora of prizes. It was stated that walk-ins are welcome. Admission also includes a $30,000 gaming card, where folks can take their winnings to bid on live auction items. The gaming tables are from the Spencer Daniels Agency.

In addition to the live auction, a silent auction will be held.

Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike will be attending for the third time.