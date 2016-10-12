S-E ladies swim team looking for second win of 2016

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville ladies swim team lost its fourth out of last five meets at its meet against Adirondack last week.

S-E showed 39 points against Adirondack’s 63.

Despite the loss, S-E’s Anna Rinaldo took first in diving, with a 150.38 and the 100 backstroke, clocking at 1:20.04.

Molly Bachman finished first in the 500 freestyle, with a time of 6:22.16.

S-E also carried first in the 100 breaststroke, with Elizabeth Bachman’s time of 1:18.46.

The team’s ladies in the 200 medley relay finished four seconds faster than the Adirondack team in second place. Anna Rinaldo, Molly Bachman, Kiana Marshall and Elizabeth Bachman finished the relay in 2:15:06.