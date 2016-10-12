Tornado Volleyball digs deep for big win against Blue Devils

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 12th, 2016

BINGHAMTON – The Chenango Forks Blue Devils hosted Norwich's varsity volleyball in what some would’ve seen as a lopsided affair due to a somewhat depleted Norwich roster.

However, depth on the team was not an issue whatsoever for the lady Tornado, although fielding a much younger team for this go around with Chenango Forks, Norwich emerged the 3-0 victors on the day, Oct. 12.

“Sickness hit our team tonight...,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger. “...I went with the younger team who played the first two games for us tonight. Serving was key...”


