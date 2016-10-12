Norwich golf dwindles at STAC championships, looks forward to states

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 12th, 2016

ITHACA – Norwich varsity golf fielded a hopeful six individuals when they traveled to Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Cornell University, however, a rough course and bad outings by the team sent them plummeting in the standings when it was said and done.

“They just didn't play well,” said Norwich head coach Dave Branham before alluding to having some individuals qualifying for the Section IV state team this coming May 2017.

In the team standings out of the six eligible teams present, Norwich – despite a down day – finished fourth overall with a team score of 431. Winning the STAC tournament team title this year was Susquehanna Valley, a team Norwich split with in the regular season.


