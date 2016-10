NORWICH – Doctors have determined that a man who is accused of multiple sex crimes against a person less than 11 years old is able to understand the charges that he is facing, and have deemed him capable to stand trial.

Nathan P. Fairchild is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony; promoting obscene sexual performance by a child, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.