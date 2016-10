NORWICH – At this week's Saturdays in the Park: Harves Series, the Norwich High School girls' swimming and diving team will be putting on a chicken barbeque to raise funds for their team.

The weekly event that leads up to the Pumpkin Fest will also have: Pires Flowers, Norwich Meadows organic produce, the Cottage Bakery, Brenna's dog treats, products from the Cider Mill in Endicott, and many more.