UNATEGO – A young team usually means a losing or sub par record for a high school team, but not for the ladies of Bainbridge-Guilford's varsity volleyball team who have now moved to a perfect 10-0.

Most recently on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the B-G Bobcats clawed their way in and out of the Unatego high school gym before the lady Spartans even knew what hit them.