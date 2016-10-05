Tornado girls blast CV, sweep Warriors at home

NORWICH – Norwich proved to be the dominant force when Chenango Valley's varsity volleyball team came to town only to lose in three sets.

Despite the sweep for Norwich – which began with a 25-12 blowout win in the first set – Norwich saw the Warriors lash back in the second set.

Taking the set all the way to a 33-31 score, it was the Norwich girls who emerged victorious taking the 2-0 lead. With the wind taken from their sail, CV would attempt a late third set push was unable to manage the comeback, falling to Norwich in the final set 25-18.