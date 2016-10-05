Evening Sun: Football Contest Results

Sports Editor's Note: New Evening Sun Football Contest Winner

During the calculations for this week's winner of The Evening Sun's Football Contest, a mistake was made. There was an eleven-way tie for the win – 14 correct games chosen – of those 11 submissions the original individual, Sylvia Witchella, was named this week's winner after the tie-breaker.

However, due to a misplaced entry post-marked Sept. 30, Jean Tyler, of New Berlin is actually the weekly winner as she chose the closest to the correct score in the tie-breaker, only three away from the 38 total points.

A writeup will appear on The Evening Sun's Sports Editors blog later on in the day, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with results and a brief summary of the weeks games.

Weekly game results: 1. Chenango Valley 2. Harpursville-Afton 3. General Brown 4. Greene 5. Walton 6. Newark Valley 7. Clemson 8. Air Force 9. Tennessee 10. Washington 11. Ohio State 12. Notre Dame 13. Oklahoma State 14. North Carolina 15. Saints 16. Vikings 17. Bills 18. Seahawks 19. Raiders 20. Steelers.