Heart wrenching overtime loss on senior night

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 4th, 2016

OXFORD – The lady Blackhawks soccer team hosted the Unadilla Valley Storm in a non-league matchup on Sept. 30, which following overtime, would end in a UV win at 4-2.

Prior to the game beginning, Oxford held a senior recognition ceremony for their four graduating seniors: Kylie Roys, Dallas Beang, Gabby Martinez, and Katelyn Diamond.

Opening the game up, and scoring first in the game was Amelia Wakefield of Oxford, giving her team 1-0 lead with her strike with 32:34 left in the first half – goal was assisted by Emily Barrows.


