Greene weekend field hockey tournament

GREENE – The annual Trojan varsity field hockey tournament took place this past weekend, with Whitney Point taking the top spot with a 2-0 win over Greene after rain caused the finals game to be called at the half.

The first day of the four team tournament, Friday, Sept. 30, featured Maine-Endwell face off against Whitney Point, while Greene played Marathon.

The lady Trojans dominated in their first outing of the weekend, defeating Marathon 3-1, while outshooting their opponents 20-6.

With a halftime lead of 3-0, Greene cruised their way to the win and the championships in the second half of play seeing 10 of their 20 total shots come in the second half – none scoring. Marathon saw improved play in the second half with five of their six total shots coming in the second half of play.