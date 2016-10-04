Greene weekend field hockey tournament

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 4th, 2016

GREENE – The annual Trojan varsity field hockey tournament took place this past weekend, with Whitney Point taking the top spot with a 2-0 win over Greene after rain caused the finals game to be called at the half.

The first day of the four team tournament, Friday, Sept. 30, featured Maine-Endwell face off against Whitney Point, while Greene played Marathon.

The lady Trojans dominated in their first outing of the weekend, defeating Marathon 3-1, while outshooting their opponents 20-6.

With a halftime lead of 3-0, Greene cruised their way to the win and the championships in the second half of play seeing 10 of their 20 total shots come in the second half – none scoring. Marathon saw improved play in the second half with five of their six total shots coming in the second half of play.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 30% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook