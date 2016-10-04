Norwich Police Department to get body cameras with grant funds

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department will soon be equipped with body cameras following the announcement of a $50,000 grant, made possible with the assistance of Senator Fred Akshar.

“Our community is fortunate to have a strong and supportive relationship with law enforcement and emergency services,” said Akshar. “I want to make sure I do my part as state senator to help strengthen that relationship, increase transparency and give our police and emergency services the tools they need to better protect and serve our community.”

According to Norwich Police Chief Rodney Marsh, the plan is to purchase a camera for each officer in the department, including the Deputy Chief and Chief.

The grant money will cover the cost of the cameras, the associated equipment, and the necessary storage of the footage.

Marsh explained that the cameras will capture both audio and video. The cameras will not be on ‘all the time,’ and the specifics of the policy are still to be determined.