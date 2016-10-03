Reeling UV falls victim to the lady Blackhawks

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 3rd, 2016

OXFORD – After a devastating loss to Bainbridge-Guilford's still undefeated volleyball team, Unadilla Valley was looking to rebound in a match with Oxford on Sept. 29 – a match which ultimately saw UV squander an early 2-0 set lead, losing to Oxford at 3-2.

Previously undefeated Unadilla Valley dropped their second match of the season, in as many days – following a 3-0 loss to B-G on Sept. 28.

The Oxford ladies valiantly dug themselves out of an early 2-0 deficit, as UV came on strong with wins in the first sets at 25-23, and 25-21.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook