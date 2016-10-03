Reeling UV falls victim to the lady Blackhawks

OXFORD – After a devastating loss to Bainbridge-Guilford's still undefeated volleyball team, Unadilla Valley was looking to rebound in a match with Oxford on Sept. 29 – a match which ultimately saw UV squander an early 2-0 set lead, losing to Oxford at 3-2.

Previously undefeated Unadilla Valley dropped their second match of the season, in as many days – following a 3-0 loss to B-G on Sept. 28.

The Oxford ladies valiantly dug themselves out of an early 2-0 deficit, as UV came on strong with wins in the first sets at 25-23, and 25-21.