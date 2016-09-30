B-G hosts first ever Knudsen Modified Volleyball Tournament for Breast Cancer awareness

BAINBRIDGE – 2016 marks the first of a hopeful many years that Bainbridge-Guilford school district can say they have hosted a breast cancer awareness tournament for local modified athletes, thanks to the hard work of many in the community including varsity head coach Tami Selfridge.

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month beginning this coming Saturday, Oct. 1, and continuing until Oct. 31, the modified volleyball tournament held on Saturday, Sept. 24, helped to truly kicked off this coming month of awareness.

This past Saturday, six area teams Bainbridge-Guilford, Harpursville-Afton, Deposit-Hancock, Delhi, Chenango Valley and Unadilla Valley; each gathered their modified volleyball programs into the Bobcats gym for a daylong tournament.

The purpose for the tournament in 2016 was to honor Kathy Knudsen who has given 46 years to the sport of volleyball and has a personal fight against Breast Cancer.

“Years ago, Mrs. Knudsen coached modified volleyball at B-G for eight years. She says she just loves that age. In addition to that, she has been officiating volleyball for 46 consecutive years. After last year’s season, Mrs. Knudsen was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thankfully she was honored yesterday (Saturday, Sept. 24) as a survivor. She has plans to officiate for years to come, thanks to cancer research and curability,” said coach Selfridge who has taken the reigns of this tournament.