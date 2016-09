NORWICH The Norwich Family YMCA have announced tryouts for boys and girls travel basketball leagues.

Boys aged 4th grade 6th grade are invited to register for travel team tryouts taking place on October 25 and 27 from 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m.

Travel team tryouts for girls in 5th and 6th grade will be taking place on October 24 and 26 from 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m.