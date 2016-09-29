2016 McDaniel-Baxter Cross Country Invitational

CHENANGO VALLEY – The annual invitational in high school varsity cross-country – which is considered the pre-state meet was held this past Saturday, on Sept. 24.

Some impressive performances from some Norwich runners were recorded with Ben Ericksen and Nicole Jeffrey leading the packs once again for the Tornado.

The Norwich boys and girls runners would compete in races seven and eight of the massive invitational which would see hundreds upon hundreds of runners take to the 3.1 mile course throughout the 12 race day.

Norwich boys and girls would both finish in 14th place in their races as a collective off of their individual scores.

Corning senior Kevin Moshier and Fayetteville-Manlius senior Patrick Perry would finish first and second in the boys heat with times of 15:41.6 and 15:58.8 respectively.