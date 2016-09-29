Blackhawks stung by the Hornets

OXFORD – The promising Oxford season hit a minor bump in the road on Thursday, Sept. 22., after Harpursville handed Oxford their first loss in 2016, at a score of 3-0.

The previously undefeated, 3-0, lady Blackhawks would see mirror image game results during the matchup, as the Hornets claimed each of the first three sets as their own by a score of 25-19.

This 3-0 sweep at home was one that Oxford had to learn from – while moving on relatively quickly from – as they had scheduled games with Sidney on Monday, Sept. 26, and Greene on Wednesday, Sept. 28.