Blackhawks stung by the Hornets

OXFORD The promising Oxford season hit a minor bump in the road on Thursday, Sept. 22., after Harpursville handed Oxford their first loss in 2016, at a score of 3-0.

The previously undefeated, 3-0, lady Blackhawks would see mirror image game results during the matchup, as the Hornets claimed each of the first three sets as their own by a score of 25-19.

This 3-0 sweep at home was one that Oxford had to learn from while moving on relatively quickly from as they had scheduled games with Sidney on Monday, Sept. 26, and Greene on Wednesday, Sept. 28.