McDonough American Legion Auxiliary to host ‘Veterans Thank You’ luncheon

MCDONOUGH – The Edwin Wilbur Jr. American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 1478 has been invited to host the fourth annual 'Veterans Thank You' luncheon. The complimentary afternoon of recognition for local veterans will take place this Saturday, October 1, from noon to 3 p.m. at McDonough Post 1478.

There will be speakers, appreciation certificates, and opportunities for networking at the luncheon.

Every year the Chenango County ALA rotates the luncheon location throughout the county. It started in Sherburne at Post 876, then it was in Norwich at Post 189, and last year it was in Oxford at Post 376. This year, Chenango County ALA President Resi Fuller, who is coordinating the county-wide event, contacted ALA Unit 1478 President Judi Baker who was very honored and excited to be hosting such an important event.