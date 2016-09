NORWICH – The Norwich varsity golf team took to the greens of The Canasawacta Country Club for what proved to be another win when the defeated visiting Owego on Thursday, Sept 22, 217 to 230.

The close 13 point win on a 36 par course, saw the low of the match go to the Norwich duo of Brenon Maynard and Alex Gage who were the Tornado medalists with a 41. Maynard and Gage were followed by Ryan Johnson with a 42, Nate Scheer with a 45, AJ Little with a 48, and Griffon Clipston with a 55.