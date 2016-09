WINDSOR – The Norwich girls varsity tennis team came home with yet another in 2016, after shutting out Windsor on their home courts, for a dominating 7-0 win.

Each of Norwich's five wins on the day – two forfeits – would come in straight sets for the Tornado girls.

Makenzie Maynard saw the win for Norwich at first singles when she defeated Julie Nemcek of Windsor 6-4 and 6-2. Caroline Stewart would receive a forfeit at second singles.