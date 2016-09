HARPURSVILLE – Norwich golf has downed another opponent in 2016, as they traveled to Belden Hill Golf Course to take on the Chenango Valley Warriors, a matchup that would see the Tornado emerge with a mere nine point victory, but another victory nonetheless.

Nate Scheer and Alex Gage would tie for the top medalist spot for Norwich when each shot a match and team low 36 on the course. Notably Belden Hill is a 36 par course.