Trojans down the Blackhawks as they rush for the win on the road

OXFORD – The Oxford varsity football team played their second home game in as many weeks when they hosted the Greene Trojans on Friday, Sept. 16. Greene would edge Oxford out as they pulled away in the fourth quarter to solidify their 3-0 start to the 2016 season, winning 31-6.

Greene would enjoy a slight lead in what was looking to be a tight game when they took a 14-6 lead over Oxford heading into halftime.

Oxford would employ a mix of both passing and rushing in the game as they tried to offset the solid Trojan defense – Oxford team passing of 69 yards, and team rushing of 124 yards.

“They were pretty solid on defense, they have a solid core. We made a few mistakes,” said Oxford head coach Jeff Newton. “We were driving the ball good and then we had four straight penalties on four straight plays, that kills drives.”

Despite the close game early on, Greene would stop Oxford in their tracks late in the game to successfully outscore Oxford 17-0 in the second half.